Deal reached on school funding reform

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- After months of fighting, it appears a deal has been reached by the four legislative leaders on education funding reform.

Late Thursday afternoon, Senate Republican Leader Designee Bill Brady and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin released the following statement on the talks.

"This afternoon the four legislative leaders and the governor reached an agreement in principle on historic school funding reform. Language will be drafted and details of the agreement released once the drafts have been reviewed. The leaders will reconvene in Springfield on Sunday in anticipation of House action on Monday."

The four leaders had been in talks for most of the afternoon following a lengthy negotiation session on Tuesday. Quickly following the statement from the Republicans, Governor Rauner released his own statement.

"Governor Rauner applauds the four leaders in coming to a consensus on historic school funding reform that reflects the work of the School Funding Reform Commission. He thanks them for their leadership and looks forward to the coming days when the legislation is passed by both chambers.”

Speaker of the House Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton confirmed that a tentative agreement had been reached as well.

“The legislative leaders appear to have reached a bipartisan agreement in concept and will meet again on Sunday in Springfield. The Illinois House is expected to be in session on Monday at 4:30 p.m.” a combined statement read.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza also weighed in on the possible agreement.

"I am encouraged a compromise appears to be in the works that will finally allow my office to get Illinois schools the General State Aid payments they have been missing." she said.

State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) also commented on the progress made in recent talks.

"I am encouraged that the legislative leaders appear to have reached an agreement in concept on school funding reform. As many have reiterated time and again for years on end, the inequities that deepen with each passing day in our public schools are a horrible stain on our great state. The status quo is unjust and immoral. Our goal is simple: create a system that is both adequate and equitable for all children. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get this job done," said Senator Manar.

No details as to what is in the agreement have been released.