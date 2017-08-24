Officials talk fertilizer plant impact

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND)- Cronus Fertilizers announced Wednesday they plan to start work on a new factory in 2018.

Tuscola’s Economic Development director Brian Moody said the plant’s construction is projected to bring more than $100 million to the local economy. Officials expect the construction process to bring 1,500 jobs, and they expect the plant to support more than 150 jobs after construction, in addition to related jobs.

“When … they first announced they’d selected Tuscola as the site, we talked about this being the largest economic development project in Illinois in over 20 years,” Moody said.

The company said work on the plant will take about 37 months.