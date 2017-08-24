$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WAND) - Powerball officials say a $2 million winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing was purchased in Joliet.

Officials say the ticket was purchased at Highland Liquors, located at 1619 East Cass Street in Joliet, and matched five out of six numbers, as well as the PowerPlay number. As a result of the win, Highland Liquors will receive $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 06, 07, 16, 23, 26, and 04. More than 351,400 players won prizes, including one person who won the $757.8 million jackpot.

