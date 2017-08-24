$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Joliet

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in JolietPosted: Updated:
Macon County man facing criminal sexual abuse, other charges
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office say an investigation into a child receiving inappropriate images through Snapchat has resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple charges.
Hammer attack sends woman to hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of knocking a woman out with a hammer.
Illinois sailor still missing as search at sea ends
SINGAPORE (WAND) – An Illinois man is still missing after a collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and an oil tanker.
Tuscola fertilizer plant construction set for 2018
Tuscola, Ill (WAND) – Cronus Fertilizers says it will begin construction of its new fertilizer plant in Tuscola in 2018.
Worker trapped, rescued in construction accident
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A construction accident left a worker with injuries on Wednesday.
Lawmaker wants county property tax investigated
One county hasn't reassessed property in 35 years.
Decatur police make drug arrest after routine traffic stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of one man on a drug-related charge on August 22.
The Latest: Clerk just happy to have touched winning ticket
The store that sold the winning Powerball ticket was initially told it sold a $1 million ticket, not the only ticket that won the $758.7 million jackpot.
Fallen firefighter's children escorted to class
MT. PULASKI (WAND) – A fallen firefighter’s children were honored on their first day of school.
Massachusetts hospital worker claims record lottery jackpot
A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the national $758.7 million Powerball drawing.
