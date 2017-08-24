Trade - Farm Bill big issues in coming year

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Trade and a new farm bill will take center stage during next weeks Farm Progress Show in Decatur.

Rep. Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, will lead a U.S. House listening session at the show. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is expected to attend.

While farmers worry threats to trade agreements could reduce their markets to sell their products globally Davis says our trade partners cannot continually violate terms of those deals.

“We also have to focus on making trade fair and that’s where the enforcement provisions come in,” Davis told WAND’s Doug Wolfe in Decatur on Thursday.

Davis also believes fair trade will assist Caterpillar which has a global presence in the mining industry and produces the equipment in Decatur.

“If we don’t have good trade agreements we don’t have trucks being built by the United Auto Workers here in Decatur,” Davis stated.

Davis is also working on a 2018 farm bill. He anticipates crop insurance to be a major component in the bill.