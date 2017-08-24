LeRoy Fall Festival celebrates Special Person's Day

LEROY, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens gathered at the LeRoy Fall Festival on Thursday to make people from all backgrounds feel at home during the first annual Special Person's Day.

Normally, festivals are filled with people, bright lights, loud sounds, and more. While many can handle these stressors, they can be overwhelming for others. That's why, for three hours on Thursday, Fall Festival officials provided a sensory-friendly experience for individuals with developmental, physical, and sensory disabilities.

Many of the festival's big attractions were available for attendees to enjoy, including rides and the dunk tank. Officials add that they hope to make Special Person's Day an annual tradition at the LeRoy Fall Festival.

