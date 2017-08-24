U.S. EPA pledging $200,000 for cleanup efforts at Pillsbury Mills plant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has pledged to spend $200,000 to continue cleanup efforts at the former Pillsbury Mills plant in Springfield.

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) announced the U.S. EPA's decision on Thursday. Officials say the estimated costs to cleanup the site fell short, and the original $1.6 million given to remove hazardous materials would run out around Labor Day, resulting in contaminants remaining in the facility. A project manager at the site told WAND News that the project would require an additional $350,000 to complete.

"These funds are necessary to continue this project, which is critical to public health and safety of Springfield residents. Congressman Darin LaHood and I were able to work with the EPA to provide this year-end funding and ensure taxpayer dollars are not wasted on shutting down the project and having to start it again. Hopefully we will see this project completed this fall," said Representative Davis.

The former Pillsbury Mills plant in Springfield is listed as an EPA Superfund Site.