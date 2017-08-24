E.L. Pruitt provides sneak peek at Decatur 9/11 Memorial

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The company responsible for constructing the Decatur 9/11 Memorial provided a sneak peek at their progress Thursday afternoon.

E.L. Pruitt officials say they held a private showing of the I-Beam from the World Trade Center. Project Manager Brett Cummins says he is honored to work on this project.

"It's a huge honor to be a part of this. We feel very fortunate that we are a part of it, and it's a huge thing for the City of Decatur. We all remember where we were at that day, and what we were doing, and everybody can go down and see this and remember."

Money for the memorial was raised through several community efforts. The finished memorial will be unveiled on September 11, 2017.

