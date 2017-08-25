Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 1

Click the video above for a full preview of the Friday Frenzy including stops at St. Teresa, Mt. Zion, Monticello and Gordon Voit's Top 3 moments of training camp!



The WAND Friday Frenzy is back and bigger than ever this year as anchors Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by reporters Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert. Week 1 has the WAND team getting 16 games, plus three new traditions: Fan of the Week, Band of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week!



WEEK 1 PREVIEW

+ How 1A state runner-up St. Teresa is preparing for 2015 2A state champion Tri-Valley



+ Mt. Zion puts on the finishing touches before a road test at Limestone



+ Gordon Voit's Top 3 moments of the nearly 30 training camps WAND visited this summer!



+ Play of the Day: Monticello senior Dylan Thomas commits to Illinois





WEEK 1 FRIDAY FRENZY SCHEDULE



GAME OF THE WEEK:

ST. TERESA @ TRI-VALLEY



DECATUR REGION:

NEW BERLIN @ MAROA-FORSYTH

MERIDIAN @ ARGENTA-OREANA

CUMBERLAND @ LSA

WARRENSBURG-LATHAM @ CERRO GORDO-BEMENT

PALESTINE @ SANGAMON VALLEY

(SATURDAY) EISENHOWER @ MACARTHUR



DOUGLAS COUNTY:

CENTRAL A&M @ ARCOLA

TRI-COUNTY @ ALAH



CHRISTIAN COUNTY:

MT. VERNON @ TAYLORVILLE

SULLIVAN-OKAW VALLEY @ SOUTH FORK



SPRINGFIELD REGION:

SOUTHEAST @ GLENWOOD

SHELBYVILLE @ PAWNEE

CHAMPAIGN REGION:

ST. THOMAS MORE @ ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN

RICHWOODS @ CENTRAL



WAND ON THE ROAD:

MT. ZION @ LIMESTONE

EFFINGHAM @ MATER DEI (BREESE)