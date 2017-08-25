Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 1

St. Teresa junior running back Jacardia Wright will lead the Bulldogs in a Week 1 clash at 2A 2015 state champion Tri-Valley on Friday in Downs. St. Teresa junior running back Jacardia Wright will lead the Bulldogs in a Week 1 clash at 2A 2015 state champion Tri-Valley on Friday in Downs.

Click the video above for a full preview of the Friday Frenzy including stops at St. Teresa, Mt. Zion, Monticello and Gordon Voit's Top 3 moments of training camp!

The WAND Friday Frenzy is back and bigger than ever this year as anchors Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by reporters Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert. Week 1 has the WAND team getting 16 games, plus three new traditions: Fan of the Week, Band of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week!

WEEK 1 PREVIEW
+ How 1A state runner-up St. Teresa is preparing for 2015 2A state champion Tri-Valley

+ Mt. Zion puts on the finishing touches before a road test at Limestone

+ Gordon Voit's Top 3 moments of the nearly 30 training camps WAND visited this summer!

+ Play of the Day: Monticello senior Dylan Thomas commits to Illinois


WEEK 1 FRIDAY FRENZY SCHEDULE

GAME OF THE WEEK:
ST. TERESA @ TRI-VALLEY

DECATUR REGION:
NEW BERLIN @ MAROA-FORSYTH
MERIDIAN @ ARGENTA-OREANA
CUMBERLAND @ LSA
WARRENSBURG-LATHAM @ CERRO GORDO-BEMENT
PALESTINE @ SANGAMON VALLEY
(SATURDAY) EISENHOWER @ MACARTHUR

DOUGLAS COUNTY:
CENTRAL A&M @ ARCOLA
TRI-COUNTY @ ALAH

CHRISTIAN COUNTY:
MT. VERNON @ TAYLORVILLE
SULLIVAN-OKAW VALLEY @ SOUTH FORK

SPRINGFIELD REGION: 
SOUTHEAST @ GLENWOOD
SHELBYVILLE @ PAWNEE

CHAMPAIGN REGION:
ST. THOMAS MORE @ ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
RICHWOODS @ CENTRAL

WAND ON THE ROAD:
MT. ZION @ LIMESTONE
EFFINGHAM @ MATER DEI (BREESE)

