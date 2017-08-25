Thursday Night Highlight Zone: St. Teresa, Argenta-Oreana prevail

Click the video above for highlights from Thursday night's clash between St. Teresa and Williamsville plus Argenta-Oreana and Warrensburg-Latham!

ARGENTA-OREANA 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-22)

ST. TERESA 2, Williamsville 1 (25-18, 15-25, 25-18) (AAU National Champion High Jumper and St. Teresa volleyball player DaeLin Switzer sings national anthem)

