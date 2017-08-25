Hate crime punishments expand in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Religious organizations now have stronger protections against hate crime.

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 2390 this week, which grows the definition of a hate crime to include religious places outside of churches or synagogues. Stronger punishments can be leveled against people who commit these crimes. It's sponsored by Illinois State Sen. Heather Steans.

"With recent events in Charlottesville and across the nation, now more than ever it is important to cement the rights and protections of religious organizations into law," Steans said.

The bill ends a $1,000 restitution cap, allowing greater fines to be introduced for damage or injuries. In addition, parents will be held responsible if hate crime damage is caused by a minor.

"This legislation is designed to send a strong message that we will not tolerate hate crimes in Illinois," Steans said. "Individuals who deface the grounds of a religious facility will now be held accountable for their actions."