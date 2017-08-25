High school cleared after bomb threat report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they did not find a bomb after searching Springfield High School.

Officers evacuated the school Friday morning after 9 a.m., when they determined a threat was "viable". District leaders say students and teachers were moved to New Street Field near the building, with parents allowed to pick up students.

As of 11:30 a.m., a police K-9 search had finished checking the building. An all-clear allowed students to return to class.

The Springfield Criminal Investigations Divisions is investigating the bomb threat.