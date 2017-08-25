Guilty plea filed in illegal voting case

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – An Urbana man faces federal charges for voting illegally in America.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette say police arrested 33-year-old Miguel Valencia-Sandoval, a Mexican national, as he tried to cross the Texas border in January. He’s accused of paying for and using Texas man Ramiro Guerrero-Vasquez’s birth certificate to get a passport in 2012.

He allegedly obtained the birth certificate in 2005.

Federal charges say Valencia-Sandoval registered to vote in the Urbana area in 2008, then illegally voted in elections between 2008 and 2016. The News-Gazette says he was caught after an informant tipped Piatt County deputies in August 2016.

Valencia-Sandoval has a wife and four children living in Urbana, per the newspaper. Each child was born in the United States.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of voting by an illegal alien and a fifth for lying on a passport application. Two aggravated identity theft charges were dropped in a plea deal.

Valencia-Sandoval could face up to 18 years behind bars and as much as $800,000 in fines, according to Magistrate Judge Eric Long. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January.