Hospital earns cancer treatment recognition

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois hospital claimed a national honor for its cancer work.

The Commission on Cancer awarded HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham with a three-year accreditation. The move shows St. Anthony’s has met standards of care set by the COC.

The hospital had to pass 34 COC care quality standards and meet the right results from a survey process, which COC puts hospitals through ever three years. Hospitals also have to keep a “level of excellence” as a standard in patient-centered care.

“This reaccreditation by the Commission on Cancer demonstrates St. Anthony’s and Crossroads Cancer Center’s leadership, commitment and dedication to providing the best possible care for cancer patients in this region,” said Teri Phillips, HSHS Southern Illinois Division Director of Health Information Management.

St. Anthony’s says it’s been operating its Cancer Program since 1977. Hospital leaders believe their method of consultation between cancer doctors, surgeons and professions helps them provide quality patient care. They run a multidisciplinary partnership.

HSHS leaders say St. Anthony’s has a “framework” to keep its level of care going because of the COC accreditation.