Illinois organization urging lawmakers to enact Dignity for All Act

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WAND) - Mothers On a Mission to Stop Violence (MOMSV) officials gathered in Waukegan Friday morning to urge lawmakers to enact the Dignity for All Act.

Under the Dignity for All Act, crime victims would be able to receive legal representation at no cost to taxpayers or the victim, with services being paid through funds in the Crime Victims Compensation Act.

The Act was spurred by the family of Pravin Varughese, a 19-year-old Southern Illinois University student who went missing for five days before being found dead in February 2014. Family members say they felt victimized during the search for Varughese's body.

