ADM promotes employee to vice president

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A company in Illinois has announced a promotion to an executive position.

ADM says Rachel Hudson, who has worked for the company since 2002, to vice president and treasurer. She will be responsible for looking after global treasury activities, including worldwide banking and funding and capital markets.

She will also serve as chief financial officer in ADM’s corn division.

Hudson worked in ADM’s finance, treasury and commodity-trading functions in four different countries. She served as chief financial officer for ADM’s South American operations.

Hudson’s academic background includes a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University, along with a master’s degree in international law and diplomacy from Tufts University in Massachusetts.