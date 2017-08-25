ADM promotes employee to vice president

ADM promotes employee to vice presidentPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Decatur police make drug arrest after routine traffic stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of one man on a drug-related charge on August 22.
-
Decatur man arrested in connection with July 29 shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say an arrest has been made in the July 29 shooting of a man on the city's west side.
-
High school cleared after bomb threat report
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police are calling a bomb threat at Springfield High School legitimate.
-
Hammer attack sends woman to hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of knocking a woman out with a hammer.
-
Macon County man facing criminal sexual abuse, other charges
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office say an investigation into a child receiving inappropriate images through Snapchat has resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple charges.
-
Link discovered between sleep apnea, dementia
ILLINOIS (WAND) – A sleep disorder may be linked to a deadly brain disease.
-
Illinois sailor still missing as search at sea ends
SINGAPORE (WAND) – An Illinois man is still missing after a collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and an oil tanker.
-
Tuscola fertilizer plant construction set for 2018
Tuscola, Ill (WAND) – Cronus Fertilizers says it will begin construction of its new fertilizer plant in Tuscola in 2018.
-
Sleep Apnea could be affecting you, signs and symptoms to look out for
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Growing up, we were always told to get a good night’s sleep, but not everyone gets one. "If you have more than five events per hour at night we call it Sleep Apnea," says Dr. Verma a sleep study physician at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Those who suffer from Sleep Apnea may not even realize they are having problems. However, there are risk factors that make a person more likely to have the condition. "Patients who have high blood pressure, t...
-
Governor: New laws help 'broken' criminal justice system
CHICAGO (WAND) – Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed several bills to make life easier for ex-offenders.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
DMH investigates report of bed bugs
-
Special Person's Day
-
Agribusiness Today: 8/10/2017
-
-
Thursday Night Highlight Zone: St. Teresa, Argenta-Oreana prevail
-
WAND Two-a-Days: Unity
-
Link discovered between sleep apnea, dementia
-
Sneak Peek at Decatur 9/11 Memorial
-
Arrest made in Decatur Friday shooting
-
Local Navy sailor among the missing
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-