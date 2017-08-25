Blood donations needed before Labor Day

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): Community Blood Services of Illinois is asking for help as Labor Day weekend approaches.

The donation center on University Avenue calls this time of year their "summer slump".

As Labor Day approaches they are asking people to consider donating either before or after they leave for the long weekend. They say the clinic remains open but the amount of donors drops.

Blood donors will receive a voucher for an "I Bleed" t-shirt with the colors of their school on it.

"Have fun on your vacation but maybe think about coming into a donor center to donate a pint of blood," Ashley Morgan, a donor relations consultant, says. "You can save up to three lives and we just want to make sure that we can maintain that blood supply and keep our supply strong over the holidays."

If you donate to the mobile blood drive through September 10th you'll be entered into a monthly drawing for a vacation package.