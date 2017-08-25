Springfield offering annual household hazardous waste collection event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Office of Public Works officials are offering a safe, legal way to dispose of household hazardous materials during a collection event on September 16.

The annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection/Drop Off event will be held from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Those who wish to drop off materials must enter the Illinois State Fairgrounds at Gate 11, and go to Lot 21, where collection will take place.

The following items will be accepted during this year's collection event:

- Oil based paints

- Paint thinner/strippers

- Hobby chemicals

- Mercury thermostats & thermometers

- Lithium & alkaline batteries

- Insecticides/pesticides/herbicides

- Antifreeze/coolant

- Old gasoline

- Lawn chemicals

- Drain cleaners

- Aerosol paints

- Solvents

- Old & outdated medications/pharmaceuticals

- Fluorescent tubes/compact fluorescent bulbs

- Lead acid batteries

- Fertilizers

- Used motor oil

- Fuel additives/cleaners

- Pool chemicals

- Cleaning products

Items that will not be collected include:

- Agricultural chemicals

- Fireworks/gun powder

- Potentially infectious medical wastes

- Business/commercial sector wastes

- Smoke detectors

- Tires

- Electronics

- Farm machinery oil

- Explosives/ammunition

- Sharps & needles

- Institutional wastes

- Radium paint

- Propane tanks

- Controlled substances

Items being dropped off must be in labeled containers, and proof of residency is required at the time of drop off. Officials also say if you are in line, but outside the gates at 1 p.m., you will not be able to enter and drop off your items.

For more information, call (217) 789-2255.