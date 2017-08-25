1 airlifted following Friday morning crash on I-57

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County Friday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Interstate 57, near mile post 18, at about 8:05 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2008 Volvo truck-tractor towing two box trailers and a Freightliner truck-tractor towing one box trailer were traveling north on I-57.

Troopers say the Freightliner was slowed in traffic due to a crash scene ahead when the driver reported hearing a loud boom, and was struck from behind by the Volvo. Officials say the Volvo overturned, entrapping the driver.

The driver of the Volvo, identified as a 60-year-old man from Lancaster, Ohio, was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, and was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.