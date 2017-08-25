Opposition grows over private scholarship tax credits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- It's been less than a day since the four party leaders said they reached "an agreement in principle" on education funding reform, but already opposition for the plan is growing.

Many groups and lawmakers have come out against a $75 million private school tuition tax credit. Donors would receive up to a 75 percent state income tax credit for donating to private school scholarships. The Illinois Education Association is vehemently against this plan, as they say it is taking away money from public schools.

"Anytime you take money away from public schools it's a voucher. No matter what you call, right now they are calling it a tax credit, but it is a voucher because it takes money away from schools. Anytime you take money away from public schools we are not in favor of that. Especially since our schools are not funded now. We had this Senate Bill One, that was researched, that was trying to come up with the most adequate and equitable way to fund schools and then you add on a voucher that totally throws a wrench into the whole development of Senate Bill One. So no we're not in favor of a voucher because that's not good for our kids. 9 out 10 children attend public schools so let's put the money where the kids are" said Kathy Griffin, President of IEA.

Griffin says private schools do not have the same accountability that public schools are required to have.

"They do not have to let the taxpayers know how their dollars are being spent. There is no accountability and we are throwing money at a system that has no accountability on the backs of public schools that are not funded how they should be."

The plan is being pushed by Republicans and is seeing a lot of push back already from members on the other side of the aisle. Representative Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, took to Facebook to voice his opposition to the plan.

"The General Assembly needs to reject this deal. Giving rich people a huge tax loophole for driving students out of public schools and into private schools is bad public policy. It undermines public education and increases wealth inequality." his post read.

Rep. Guzzardi went on to ask constituents to sign a petition rejecting this proposal.

Democratic Governor Candidate Senator Daniel Biss also sent out a statement rejecting the proposal.

"While I am encouraged that we are closer than ever to an agreement on public school funding, it is absurd that, in order to fund public schools, Governor Rauner and his allies are demanding a tax credit scheme that will just put more money in the pockets of millionaires and billionaires. The private school voucher program doesn't help create a more equitable education system—it's a false choice, and just the latest example of Rauner putting millionaires over the middle class." he said.

There are currently 17 other states that have similar scholarship programs.

The four leaders are set to meet in Springfield Sunday evening, before a floor vote on Monday.