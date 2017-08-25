American Red Cross dispatches local volunteers for hurricane relief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The American Red Cross has announced volunteers from across the country, including here in central Illinois, are being deployed to provide aid for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Officials say two volunteers from the American Red Cross of South Central Illinois have already been deployed, with additional local volunteers traveling to the Texas Gulf Coast over the weekend and into next week. Additionally, emergency response vehicles from Springfield and Herrin have been activated, and will be sent to the Houston area over the weekend.

Hurricane Harvey is estimated to make landfall this weekend, bringing with it up to 35 inches of rain, winds in excess of 100 miles per hour, and devastating flooding. The American Red Cross aims to provide relief by bringing meals, shelter supplies, and more to help more than 20,000 people who could be affected by the hurricane.

For more information about the American Red Cross, click here.