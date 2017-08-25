Governor vetoes $15 minimum wage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Governor Rauner has vetoed a measure that would have raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022.

The measure barely passed the General Assembly in the eleventh hour of the Spring Session. Gaining just enough votes to be sent to the governor.

No veto message has been released yet from the governor, and no statement has been released from the bill sponsors. It's not clear if they intend to try and override the veto.

We will update this story.