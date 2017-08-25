Golf outing raising money for free heart screenings

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can play a round of golf while helping provide high school athletes with heart screenings during the Stone Thrown Forward Memorial Golf Outing on August 26.

Officials say the event will be held at South Side Country Club in Decatur from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Teams of four will be able to enjoy a round of golf, lunch, and dinner during this event. The cost to enter is $440 per team, with all proceeds helping to provide heart screenings for high school athletes at no charge.

Stone Thrown Forward was founded in memory of Kyle Stone, who died suddenly of cardiac arrest at the age of 30. Kyle's family said he played sports his whole life, and had an enlarged heart, which no one in the family knew about.