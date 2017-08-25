Woman wins largest ever Illinois jackpot

PALOS HEIGHTS (WAND) – An Illinois woman won a Mega Millions jackpot this week.

Patricia Busking of Palos Heights matched all six numbers in the Friday, Aug. 11 drawing with a $5 Quick Pick ticket. The total value of the ticket is $393 million.

Busking lives with her husband Joe in Palos Heights. The two of them heard the winner was from the area on the radio, then matched the numbers to the ticket through checking the newspaper. Busking spent a week talking things over with family and financial advisors before coming out to take the lump sum payment.

“We were in the right place at the right time!” Busking said.

The lump sum total is valued at $246 million after taxes. The business she bought the ticket from, a Palos Heights restaurant called Nick’s Barbecue, claimed $500,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Busking won the largest jackpot in the history of Illinois.