Annual Scovill Zoo Gala kicks off Saturday evening

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois residents can sample some of the best food in Decatur during Scovill Zoo's Annual Gala on August 26.

From 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., attendees will be able to sample hors d'oeuvres and desserts from the Beach House, Bizou, Country Club of Decatur, The Gin Mill, Il Forno, Red Panda Catering, Richland Community College Bistro Five Thirty Seven, and TapRoot. Additionally, the Annual Gala will feature a silent auction.

Tickets for the Annual Gala are $75 per person, with proceeds being used to make new exhibits for Scovill Zoo.

Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye says, "A lot of times, this is the only time people will come out to the zoo, where it's maybe been a while since their kids have been small enough to be at the zoo. and they're always amazed by the changes that we do year after year, and kind of upgrade the school."

