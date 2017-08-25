Bill providing veterans more access to service dogs signed into law

MARION, Ill. (WAND) - Legislation that would make it easier for veterans with physical or mental health ailments to receive a service dog through the Helping Paws Program has been signed into law by Governor Bruce Rauner.

Under House Bill 2897, veterans will be added to the Helping Paws Program eligibility pool, and allow for service dogs to be trained to assist veterans. Officials say veterans are at a greater risk of developing depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and that partnership with a service dog can improve their quality of life.

Governor Rauner says, "One of our most important duties as a society is ensuring that our veterans have access to services that improve their quality of life. Those who have served our state and country can face mental health challenges such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and the Helping Paws service dog program will help provide the comfort and relief that our veterans deserve."

State Senator Andy Manar adds, "I am pleased that these veterans now are on the list of people in Illinois who can take advantage of the Helping Paws Service Dog Program and lead more fulfilling lives."

The Helping Paws Program, operated by the Illinois Department of Corrections at Logan Correctional Center, has trained more than 300 dogs since the program's inception.