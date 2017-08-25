Road safety fundraiser to push for driveway

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur organization is raising money to make a road safer.

The goal is to allow buses to pull off the road into a driveway near New Horizon Family and Child Development Center (275 E. Condit St., Decatur), avoiding a busy and narrow street. Fundraising organizers hope parents and children will be safer during drop off or pickup this way.

The event is called “Safety Over the Horizon”. It’s scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the New Horizon building. The Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation is behind the fundraising efforts.

Chicago and St. Louis sports fans will go head-to-head and see who can raise the most money. Games, prizes and food will be available for families.