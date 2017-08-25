1 dead in southern Illinois farm tractor crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one man is dead after a truck-tractor dump trailer and farm tractor collided on Illinois Route 34 Thursday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 34 and Dutton Chapel Road in Hardin County at about 9:37 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a farm tractor, pulling a rotary mower, was traveling north on IL-34, with a Freightliner truck-tractor dump trailer traveling behind.

Troopers say the truck-tractor attempted to pass the farm tractor while the farm tractor was turning left, resulting in the farm tractor overturning. The driver of the farm tractor, identified as 56-year-old Harold Carr, was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.