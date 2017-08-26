Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 1

Maroa-Forsyth receiver Kameron Boline scores on the Trojans' first drive of the season on Friday against New Berlin. Maroa-Forsyth receiver Kameron Boline scores on the Trojans' first drive of the season on Friday against New Berlin.

Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers , two new correspondents in Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week in this 16-game Frenzy extravaganza!


Part 1
Maroa-Forsyth 32, New Berlin 15
Warrensburg-Latham 57, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6
Argenta-Oreana 52, Meridian 27
Central A&M 26, Arcola 19
LSA 16, Cumberland 0
Cheerleaders of the Week: Maroa-Forsyth

Part 2
Game of the Week: 2016 1A state runner-up St. Teresa @ 2015 2A state champion Tri-Valley
St. Teresa 25, Tri-Valley 20 (Caryn Eisert reports from Downs)
Shelbyville 64, Pawnee 0 (Rams win Play of the Day, found in video 5: QB Turner Pullen to WR Jack Lopez)
South Fork 42, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0
Sangamon Valley 25, Palestine 20
Band of the Week: Taylorville (Tornado football players join the band at halftime)

Part 3
Mt. Zion 47, Limestone 0 (Evan Collins reports from Bartonville)
Taylorville 42, Mt. Vernon 6
Mater Dei (Breese) 27, Effingham 26
Tri-County 34, ALAH 28
Fans of the Week: Argenta-Oreana JFL

Part 4
Glenwood 41, Southeast 14
St. Joseph-Ogden 54, St. Thomas More 7
Richwoods 60, Central 33

Part 5
Eisenhower-MacArthur Braggin' Rights preview: Panthers coach Drew Wagers and Generals coach Derek Spates
Play of the Day: Jack Lopez scores for Shelbyville, Rams run over Pawnee

Scoreboard
SHG 56, Jacksonville 14
Springfield 42, University 21
Normal Community 43, Urbana 8
Williamsville 48, Riverton 0
North Mac 21, PORTA 16
Athens 35, Pleasant Plains 21
Auburn 55, Pittsfield 28
Unity 41, Illinois Valley Central 8
Monticello 42, Stanford Olympia 0
Washington 35, Mahomet-Seymour 0
Villa Grove Heritage 20, Clinton 15
Watseka 44, Bismarck-Henning 29
Westville 43, Oblong 6
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 39, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7
Lincoln 7, Macomb 6
Troy Triad 48, Mattoon 20
Canton 26, Charleston 13
Tuscola 36, Clifton 20
Pana 25, Greenville 13
Paris 42, Casey-Westfield 7
Carlinville 18, Hillsboro 7
Danville 12, Kankakee 7
 

