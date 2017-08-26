Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 1

Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers , two new correspondents in Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week in this 16-game Frenzy extravaganza!



Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights!





Part 1

Maroa-Forsyth 32, New Berlin 15

Warrensburg-Latham 57, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6

Argenta-Oreana 52, Meridian 27

Central A&M 26, Arcola 19

LSA 16, Cumberland 0

Cheerleaders of the Week: Maroa-Forsyth



Part 2

Game of the Week: 2016 1A state runner-up St. Teresa @ 2015 2A state champion Tri-Valley

St. Teresa 25, Tri-Valley 20 (Caryn Eisert reports from Downs)

Shelbyville 64, Pawnee 0 (Rams win Play of the Day, found in video 5: QB Turner Pullen to WR Jack Lopez)

South Fork 42, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0

Sangamon Valley 25, Palestine 20

Band of the Week: Taylorville (Tornado football players join the band at halftime)



Part 3

Mt. Zion 47, Limestone 0 (Evan Collins reports from Bartonville)

Taylorville 42, Mt. Vernon 6

Mater Dei (Breese) 27, Effingham 26

Tri-County 34, ALAH 28

Fans of the Week: Argenta-Oreana JFL



Part 4

Glenwood 41, Southeast 14

St. Joseph-Ogden 54, St. Thomas More 7

Richwoods 60, Central 33



Part 5

Eisenhower-MacArthur Braggin' Rights preview: Panthers coach Drew Wagers and Generals coach Derek Spates

Play of the Day: Jack Lopez scores for Shelbyville, Rams run over Pawnee



Scoreboard

SHG 56, Jacksonville 14

Springfield 42, University 21

Normal Community 43, Urbana 8

Williamsville 48, Riverton 0

North Mac 21, PORTA 16

Athens 35, Pleasant Plains 21

Auburn 55, Pittsfield 28

St. Joseph-Ogden 54, St. Thomas More 7

Unity 41, Illinois Valley Central 8

Monticello 42, Stanford Olympia 0

Washington 35, Mahomet-Seymour 0

Villa Grove Heritage 20, Clinton 15

Watseka 44, Bismarck-Henning 29

Westville 43, Oblong 6

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 39, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7

Lincoln 7, Macomb 6

Troy Triad 48, Mattoon 20

Canton 26, Charleston 13

Tuscola 36, Clifton 20

Pana 25, Greenville 13

Paris 42, Casey-Westfield 7

Carlinville 18, Hillsboro 7

Danville 12, Kankakee 7

