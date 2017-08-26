A car crashes into a field in Logan County

Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers , two new correspondents in Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week in this 16-game Frenzy extravaganza! Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights! Part 1 Maroa-Forsyth 32, New Berlin 15 Warrensburg-Latham 57, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6 Argenta-Oreana 52, Meridian 27 Ce...