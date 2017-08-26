Farm Progress Show behind the scenes

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Farm Progress Show takes over Decatur Tuesday, but there is a lot of preparation that goes into the show that goes unnoticed.

Many of those who have to set-up started last week including Darren Marinis who works for Service on Sight, a company that travels around the country setting up for shows just like Farm Progress.

Marinis says they started setting up tents, electric, decking, and much more early last week. He says, " We don't know what an eight hour day is or what weekends are, actually. It's whatever it takes. It's a minimum of a 10 hour day. We do a lot of 12s, 14s, 16s. Monday will probably be a 16-hour day just making sure everything is perfect."

The set-up is tedious and strategic for many of the companies that are trying to attract a curious crowd. Hardi North America says they have a strategic plan for fitting all of their large equipment into a specific space.

Once all of the equipment is set, people like Andy Miller, owner of Showtime Mobile Washing, take time making sure everything is polished for the show-goers. He spends his 12-hour days cleaning equipment for around 100 clients.

The show starts Tuesday and ends Thursday. At that time, many who set-up the show come back to tear it all down.