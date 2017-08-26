Scovill Zoo hosts annual fundraiser

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several years later, and the Scovill Zoo continues their Zoo-rific Evening fundraiser.

This year's theme of Las Vegas could be seen throughout the park with balloons, cards, Elvis on stage, a wedding chapel, and signature cocktails. As people filled the zoo they were able to partake in an auction, petting and feeding animals, eating food from various vendors, and listening to live music.

Brandy Brown, the event Chairwoman, says it is a fun night for adults to do things that they typically would not be able to like getting in the cage with the animals. She says last year, the event raised around $60,000, but this year they do not have a goal other than raising as much as they possibly can for the animals.

All of the money raised from the event goes to the zoo to assist with maintenance, bringing in new animals, and much more.