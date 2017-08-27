MacArthur shuts down Eisenhower in Braggin' Rights

Click the video above for Gordon Voit's report from Saturday's MacArthur-Eisenhower crosstown clash in Decatur!



DECATUR -- The score was just 7-0 MacArthur after the first quarter, but the Generals clicked into gear in the second quarter and ran away with the annual Braggin' Rights rivalry game against Eisenhower 53-0 on Saturday night on the Panthers' home field.



MacArthur senior running back Izaiha Johnson had a breakout game with two touchdown runs, while quarterback Amir Brummett was up to his usual fireworks with two touchdown passes to Ray Neal, Jr. and a touchdown run of his own. Neal, Jr. had three touchdowns on the night, one of which came from junior Jacoby Cunningham. Cunningham played the first quarter as Amir Brummett sat, and also scored on a one-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter. Receiver Armon Brummett provided one of the game's most exciting plays on a punt return that he took for a touchdown after the ball initially bounced behind him.



Eisenhower next travels to new Central State Eight foe University High (Normal), while MacArthur welcomes Sacred Heart-Griffin to Decatur.