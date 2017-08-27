Police investigating shooting after body found

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 1200 block of East Condit Street that left one man dead.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots early Sunday morning and say a man was shot in the head. Police responded to a vacant house around 10:30 Sunday morning. That is where they found 22-year-old Zachary Hubbartt from Windsor, Illinois dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating and have no suspect information at this time. If you have any information, call police.

