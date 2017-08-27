100 day countdown to Bicentennial Celebration

KASKASKIA, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner announced the start of the 100 day countdown to the Illinois Bicentennial Celebration at Kaskaskia Island, the first State Capitol.

“The Illinois Constitution was signed right here on Kaskaskia Island 199 years ago today,” Gov. Rauner said. “It is fitting that we begin our countdown to the Bicentennial Celebration where it all began.”

At the countdown ceremony, county and local leaders gathered for a ceremonial signing of the 1818 Illinois Constitution.

For this year's celebration, Illinois high school and college students are submitting “Something to Learn about Illinois History" videos. A panel of judges will narrow down the best 100 videos. Each student whose video is chosen will receive two tickets to the performance of Hamilton in Chicago on Dec. 3, 2017 - the official start of the Illinois Bicentennial Celebration.

The official Illinois Bicentennial Day will be celebrated in 2018 with events planned across the state on Constitution Day, Aug. 26, 2018.