Central Illinois helps hurricane victims

CHRISMAN, Ill. (WAND) - The American Medical Response office requested the assistance of Rescue 1 Paramedics Services from Chrisman, Illinois to assist with Hurricane Harvey rescue.

On Friday, Rescue 1 Paramedics went to San Antonio to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They arrived in the city on Saturday morning and are staged at the AT&T Center waiting for their assignment.

They will be assisting FEMA with transports and other rescue efforts for the next several weeks. Other Central Illinoisans are assisting in anyway they can like the American Red Cross volunteers.