Local Navy sailor confirmed dead

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Navy has found the remains of all 10 sailors who were missing as a result of the August 21st collision.

Harristown native Logan Palmer was among the missing. The Navy said today, Palmer was one of the 10 who died.

Congressman Rodney Davis released the following statement regarding Palmer's death:

“This is the terrible news that we were all hoping and praying the Palmer family would not receive. It is a grave reminder of the risks our service members and their families take on each day. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with Logan’s family, friends, and shipmates during this difficult time. We will never forget the service and sacrifice of Petty Officer Logan Palmer and the others aboard the USS John S. McCain. It’s now on our military to make the changes necessary to minimize incidents like this and protect those who risk their lives each day in service to our country. I will do everything I can to ensure this incident is thoroughly investigated and the readiness and safety of our troops remains our top priority.”

The crash is still under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision.