School funding deal still on
Police investigating shooting after body found
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting on Condit and Lowber Streets near Jasper Street that left one man dead.
Local Navy sailor confirmed dead
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Navy has found the remains of all 10 sailors who were missing as a result of the August 21st collision. Harristown native Logan Palmer was among the missing. The Navy said today, Palmer was one of the 10 who died. The crash is still under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision.
A car crashes into a field in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) A car crashes into a field in Logan County.
MacArthur shuts down Eisenhower in Braggin' Rights
Click the video above for Gordon Voit's report from Saturday's MacArthur-Eisenhower crosstown clash in Decatur! DECATUR -- The score was just 7-0 MacArthur after the first quarter, but the Generals clicked into gear in the second quarter and ran away with the annual Braggin' Rights rivalry game against Eisenhower 53-0 on Saturday night on the Panthers' home field. MacArthur senior running back Izaiha Johnson had a breakout game with two touchdown runs, while quarterback Amir Brummet...
Decatur police make drug arrest after routine traffic stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of one man on a drug-related charge on August 22.
WAND Interactive Radar
Hospital earns cancer treatment recognition
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois hospital claimed a national honor for its cancer work.
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 1
Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers , two new correspondents in Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week in this 16-game Frenzy extravaganza! Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights! Part 1 Maroa-Forsyth 32, New Berlin 15 Warrensburg-Latham 57, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6 Argenta-Oreana 52, Meridian 27 Ce...
Decatur man arrested in connection with July 29 shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say an arrest has been made in the July 29 shooting of a man on the city's west side.
Easton Corbin performing at 2017 Farm Progress Show
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - 2017 Farm Progress Show officials say "The Nation's Largest Outdoor Farm Event" is about to get a little bigger.
DMH investigates report of bed bugs
WAND Friday Frenzy, Part 1: 8/25/2017
WAND Friday Frenzy, Part 3: 8/25/2017
Farm Progress Show behind the scenes
A car crashes into a field in Logan County
WAND Friday Frenzy, Part 2: 8/25/2017
WAND Friday Frenzy, Part 5: 8/25/2017
Koslofski reflects on homerun off Nolan Ryan
Easton Corbin performing at 2017 Farm Progress Show
