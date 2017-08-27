School funding deal still on

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- The four legislative leaders met in Springfield Sunday evening to iron out the final details on the education funding reform compromise.

Republican leaders emerged from the more than two hour meeting saying the deal was still on. However, they are still remaining tight lipped as to what is in the 550 page bill.

"We are down to the minutiae. We walked out and agreed that we had a deal but we have to put this in proper form. We don't want to leave anything for chance. We have got our staff working tirelessly to reach the drafting conclusion we made which reconcile some of the questions we had." said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, D-Western Springs.

While leaders are not revealing many details as to what is in the deal, they did confirm that the $75 million private school scholarship tax credit would be in the deal. This deal seemed uncertain Friday after some Democrats said they would not support a bill that had this proposal in it. However. Senate Republican Leader Designee Bill Brady says this program will benefit everyone in the state.

"Whatever the program ends up being, anything that helps a child move from a public school to a private school, saves the public school resources to reinvest. Not to mention they continue to get their state resources under the hold harmless so this is a win win." he said.

More uncertainty over a compromise came Friday after Governor Rauner called the deal "not fair" while speaking in Marion. His comments came just a day after he applauded the leaders for reaching a tentative agreement. Durkin and Brady assured reporters Sunday that the governor would sign the education funding deal if it reaches his desk.

Leader Durkin said members from his caucus were prepared to vote for the bill on Monday when it is called for a vote, but he could not speak for members on the other side of the aisle.

The four leaders will meet again Monday morning to hash out the final details before the House is scheduled to take a vote.