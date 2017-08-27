MacArthur Five: Generals brought swagger, shattered history in 1992

DECATUR -- It was a season that major schools in Central Illinois hadn't seen since 1925. As in during the Calvin Coolidge administration.



As if history itself enough, MacArthur then had to face negativity from anyone who said they couldn't unseat the East St. Louises and the Chicagoland powerhouses of the world.



So when MacArthur completed its run to the 1992 Class AA boys state championship, it not only flew in the face of history, but it gave shattering Danville's 67-year mark an extra level of sweetness.



MacArthur did it with grueling workouts, an unbelievably talented five some, unmatched swagger and some legendary intimidation tactics. Perhaps most importantly, they single-handedly brought Decatur together as the entire town set aside rivalries and rallied behind the Pride of the Soy City.



Other teams in history had the speed, but none had the personality quite like this special group.



After bringing the large school state title home to Decatur, the five athletes' names who scored at the state meet in Charleston are forever etched in history: Marcus Phillips, Eric Dabner, Jason Carson, Marcus Cook, Joe Mickle.



They were coached by the kind of yin and yang that every legendary team needs: the young, brash Bobby Jelks and the older, more serious Bill Harbeck.



Click the video to take a journey back in time to 1992 with the state champion MacArthur Generals!



Special thank you to Tom McNamara of the Decatur Tribune for the article clippings as well as the IHSA for the meet archival footage.