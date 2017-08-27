A local brewery giving back to farmers

A local brewery giving back to farmersPosted: Updated:
Police investigating shooting after body found
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting on Condit and Lowber Streets near Jasper Street that left one man dead.
Local Navy sailor confirmed dead
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Navy has found the remains of all 10 sailors who were missing as a result of the August 21st collision. Harristown native Logan Palmer was among the missing. The Navy said today, Palmer was one of the 10 who died. The crash is still under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision.
Decatur police make drug arrest after routine traffic stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of one man on a drug-related charge on August 22.
MacArthur Five: Generals brought swagger, shattered history in 1992
DECATUR -- It was a season that major schools in Central Illinois hadn't seen since 1925. As in during the Calvin Coolidge administration. As if history itself enough, MacArthur then had to face negativity from anyone who said they couldn't unseat the East St. Louises and the Chicagoland powerhouses of the world. So when MacArthur completed its run to the 1992 Class AA boys state championship, it not only flew in the face of history, but it gave shattering Danville's ...
Local legends take center stage at DPS Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony
DECATUR -- The rich history of Decatur Public Schools athletics was on full display during the DPS Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday. From former Chicago Cub Roe Skidmore to former Missouri Valley Player of the Year Tarise Bryson, several local legends were enshrined.
Police: Woman arrested for stealing nearly $500,000 from employer
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of nearly half-a-million dollars from JD Properties.
Decatur man arrested in connection with July 29 shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say an arrest has been made in the July 29 shooting of a man on the city's west side.
A car crashes into a field in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) A car crashes into a field in Logan County.
DMH investigates report of bed bugs
Macon County Sheriff's Office receives new leads in 3 unsolved murders
MacArthur shuts down Eisenhower in Braggin' Rights
DPS Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
Farm Progress Show behind the scenes
A car crashes into a field in Logan County
WAND Friday Frenzy, Part 1: 8/25/2017
Moonshine distillery, meth operation found in Clinton
