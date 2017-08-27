A local brewery giving back to farmers

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Riggs Beer Company is owned and operated by fifth generation farmers.

The company grows wheat and barley right beside and behind the brewery, and they use about 15% of their own ingredients in their beer.

The Riggs are a farming family, and wanted to keep the farming tradition alive. Caroline Riggs, the wife of the owner, says the family wanted to make more money off their product.

The Riggs Brewing Company and the Champaign Farm Bureau teamed up to host an event to educate people about the importance of the farmer and how much the farmer makes.