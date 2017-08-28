Police: Worker threatened, tied up in armed robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for armed robbery suspects in the Champaign area.

Just before midnight on Aug. 17, officers say two men went into Ribeye (1701 S. Neil St.) and tied up a restaurant worker before getting away with money. WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report they forced the 61-year-old man open a safe at gunpoint, then used a knife to make threats.

Police believe the men are black, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and in their 20s. Both men reportedly wore ski masks during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Champaign Detective Brad Krauel at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers can also be reached at (217)373-TIPS.