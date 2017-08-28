Man ticketed for distracted driving crash

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say distracted driving caused a crash that sent a man to the hospital.

WAND-TV's partners at The News Gazette say 23-year-old Samuel Mikel ran a stop sign at a four-way intersection and slammed into a truck tractor. It happened after 10 a.m. Saturday at the crossing of Vermillion County Road 3550 North and County Road 770 North.

The truck tractor involved in the crash is owned by Peterbilt, a manufacturing company. Police say its driver, 56-year-old Todd Harweger, was halfway through the intersection when the Ford F150 pickup truck crossed.

Harweger was not injured, but Mikel needed hospital treatment for injuries. Police cited him for using a phone behind the wheel and for failing to stop at a stop sign.