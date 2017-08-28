Classes begin on U of I campus

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): School is back in session for students of all ages today.

Classes began at the University of Illinois in Champaign - Urbana. Campus, again flooded with students after the summer break.

College can be a big change, especially for freshman. We spoke with one student who said she got a little lost on the big campus, but she made it to her first two classes.

"It was kind of nerve wracking because I came from a high school where my graduating class is like 48 people so my classes were anywhere from 10 to 30 people," Maddy Liberman, a U of I freshman, says. "[Today] I sat in a lecture that had probably 100 people in it so I was like, 'this is totally new'."

A note to drivers to be cautious when driving through and around campus with the return of so many students.