Man ejected from car in deadly crash

MARION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man died at the scene in a Marion County car crash.

Illinois State Police say 56-year-old Donald Livesay was driving his northbound 1996 GMC truck along Odin Road, less than a mile from Community Beach Road and about 3 miles south of Odin, when his car went off the road. It slammed into a guardrail, then turned over and landed on its roof.

Livesay was ejected from the car onto a bridge in the Crooked Creek area. First responders pronounced him dead at 3:50 p.m. Sunday.