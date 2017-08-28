State's attorney: No charges in panhandler's death

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign County leaders say no charges are coming in the death of a panhandler.

State’s Attorney Julia Reitz decided the case can be dropped, according to WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette. 54-year-old Richard Turner died at a hospital after police detained him on Nov. 16.

The newspaper says police had responded to reports of Turner running into traffic, yelling and drinking near Sixth and Green streets in Champaign. Medical care came after he stopped responding while in custody.

Coroner Duane Northrup discovered Turner died because of an irregular heartbeat. He suffered from an enlarged heart. He says Turner’s drug abuse, weight and schizophrenia played a role in his death but didn’t relate to the cause. Northrup ruled his death accidental.