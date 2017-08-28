Pepsi Ultimate Summer Ticket

Crystal Pepsi is back for a limited time and to celebrate one lucky winner will receive the Ultimate Summer Ticket from Pepsi and Casey’s. Enter today for a chance to win the grand prize of a $1,000 Stub Hub certificate, GoPro Hero Cam, $500 cash and a Pepsi basket. Five additional winners could win a $500 Stub Hub certificate.

All you have to do is stop by any participating Casey's in Central Illinois and fill out an entry form. It is a winning combination - Crystal Pepsi and Casey's General store, famous for pizza.

Click here for contest rules.