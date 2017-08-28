Springfield police investigating weekend shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened over the weekend.

Springfield police say one incident happened in the 3100 block of Butler Street late Sunday night. According to the preliminary investigation, one man was shot, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. This shooting is still under investigation.

Detectives also say they're investigating a report of shots fired in the area of 13th and East Cook Streets. Police say a woman reported that her vehicle was struck by gunfire, and that she was hit with glass fragments from her window after it was struck.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.