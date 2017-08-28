New IRS scam tricks victims into downloading ransomware

WASHINGTON (WAND) - Internal Revenue Service officials are warning the public of a new scam that aims to use ransomware to take your computer data hostage.

According to a release, IRS officials say the scam comes in the form of an email, and attempts to get victims to click on a link to download a fake questionnaire. However, the link downloads ransomware onto your computer, which prevents you from accessing data on the device unless you pay money.

Officials say the email also includes the emblems of the IRS and FBI in an attempt to appear legitimate and trick victims into clicking the link. An image depicting what the scam email looks like has been included in this article.

If you receive an email similar to the one described, you are urged to report it to the FBI by clicking here. Additionally, you should forward any IRS-themed phishing scams to phishing@irs.gov. If you fall victim to this scam, IRS officials say you should not pay a ransom, as this further encourages criminals, and the decryption key often isn't provided, even after a ransom is paid.

The IRS does not use email, text messages, or social media to contact people about personal tax issues. For more information on how to protect yourself from these scams, click here.