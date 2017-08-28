Gov. Rauner signs automatic voter registration bill into law

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Legislation that would require the Illinois Secretary of State and Illinois Board of Elections to put an automatic voter registration program into place has been signed by Governor Bruce Rauner.

Under Senate Bill 1933, applications for a driver's license or state identification card will also serve as an application to vote in Illinois. Temporary visitor's driver's licenses are exempt from this bill.

Governor Rauner signed this bill into law in Chicago on Monday. As a result, Illinois has become the 10th state to establish an automatic voter registration program.

"SB 1933 removes a barrier to voter participation by modernizing the voter registration process to make it simpler and more convenient for Illinoisans to vote. We hope this streamlined process will encourage more voter participation, so that constituents’ voices are heard and their interests are represented," said Governor Rauner.

Illinois residents will have the opportunity to decline voter registration when submitting a driver's license or state identification card application.