Amtrak begins operating faster, eco-friendly trains

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A new set of passenger trains have started operating in Illinois.

Amtrak says a company called Siemens, located in California, created 12 new locomotives in a new brand it’s calling “Amtrak Midwest”. The routes will run in Wisconsin, Michigan and Missouri, along with four different routes in Illinois. Trains will move from Chicago to Quincy, Milwaukee, Carbondale and St. Louis.

Amtrak says the new trains will be “smoother, faster and safer” for people who ride them.

“We are proud to have led the effort to bring these attractive, modern locomotives to Illinois and our other state partners,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “Passenger rail customers will benefit the most by enjoying a ride that’s more reliable and more comfortable as they travel between our state’s great communities, institutions and attractions.”

The new trains are expected to be faster, operating at speeds up to 125 miles per hour. They feature quicker acceleration and braking. Amtrak says the trains are earth-friendly, using a full two-thirds less fuel than older models, and can reduce emissions by 90 percent.

A total of $216.5 million in federal dollars will cover over 30 trains going out across the country by January. California and Washington are expected to be included.