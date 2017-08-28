Local emergency responders among rescue crews in Texas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital has announced that a local emergency flight nurse and logistics manager have been sent to Texas to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Officials say they two, identified as Joe Rios and Bobby Groves, are based at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Rios and Groves joins other emergency responders from Litchfield and Sullivan, Missouri in helping Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

Officials also say the members of the Litchfield team include Flight Nurse Shannon Dugger, paramedics Darren Davis and Steve Piper, and pilots Bob Hester and Doug Rhodes.

The team will be traveling to Houston to help those who are still stranded in flooded areas. Officials say dozens of inches of rain is expected to fall in the Houston area in the coming days.